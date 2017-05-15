King’s Lynn Young Stars boss Campos remains positive ahead of Kent trip

King’s Lynn Young Stars team manager Scott Campos remains positive despite a horrendous beginning to their campaign.

Campos remained upbeat ahead of tonight’s (Monday, May 15, 6.30) journey to Kent Kings.

The Tile Giant Morello Racing Young Stars have endured a torrid start to their 2017 Travel Plus National League season.

Not only have they been plagued by injuries and retirements, but they have also lost all four of their opening fixtures.

But Campos says his side can take positives out of their first half performance against reigning champions Birmingham Brummies last week.

Campos said: “They may have beaten us pretty comfortably in the end (56-34) but we were proud of how we started that meeting.

“Many people had written us off before the start but we went out there and kept them close in the early part of the meeting.

“Those are the sorts of things we have to focus on through these far from ideal times but this was always a side that was built to improve as the season goes on.”

Isle of Wight racer Chris Widman will once again guest for injured skipper Danny Phillips.

Kings: Luke Bowen, Luke Clifton, Ben Hopwood, Jack Thomas, Nathan Stoneman, Bradley Andrews, Anders Rowe.

Young Stars: Josh Bailey, Lewis Whitmore, Scott Campos R/R, Chris Widman, Ryan Kinsley, Connor Locke, Taylor Hampshire.

l King’s Lynn Speedway would like to thank supporters who donated to the collection for injured rider Danny Phillips on Wednesday.

Some £900 was raised for the skipper of the Young Stars, who sustained a broken femur and broken back at Mildenhall, during the SGB Premiership fixture against Leicester.

For anyone still willing to donate, another collection will be taking place at The Adrian Flux Arena when the Young Stars host Kent tomorrow in the Travel Plus National League.