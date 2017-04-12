King’s Lynn Young Stars captain Phillips makes British U21 Final

King’s Lynn Young Stars captain Danny Phillips is through to the British Under-21 Final after successfully qualifying through at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Phillips scored 11 points and finished just a single point behind meeting winner James Shanes.

The 20-year-old will line-up for the Young Stars at The Adrian Flux Arena tonight (Wednesday, April 12) as they go head-to-head with reigning National League champions Birmingham.

BRITISH UNDER-21 SEMI FINAL

Top four: 1 James Shanes (Poole) 12, 2 Zach Wajtknecht (Swindon / Lakeside) 12, 3 Connor Mountain (Ipswich / Mildenhall) 12, 4 Danny Phillips (Newcastle / Lynn) 11.

Other points: Jack Smith 10, Ellis Perks 9, Nathan Greaves 9, Danyon Hume 9, Nathan Stoneman 8, Luke Harris 7. All qualify for the British Under-21 Final. Remainder: Josh Bailey (Lynn) 6, Danno Verge 5, Alfie Bowtell 3, Kelsey Dugard 2, Jack Thomas 2, Jamie Halder 2, Kyle Bickley (Reserve).

The qualifiers will join seeded riders Josh Bates, Robert Lambert (Lynn), Adam Ellis, Liam Carr, Max Clegg and Dan Bewley in the Final line-up at Wimborne Road on Wednesday, April 26.