King’s Lynn Young Stars face Mildenhall away derby

The King’s Lynn Young Stars travel to Mildenhall Fen Tigers for a Travel Plus speedway derby on Sunday aiming to secure their first win of the season.

Mildenhall’s last outing was a defeat at Belle Vue 65-25, with Lynn-born rider Connor Mountain top scoring for the Fen Tigers with 8 points.

Wednesday’s scheduled home fixture against Eastbourne was postponed.

The club stated: “There have been high winds around the stadium all day and rain is forecast for later this evening.

“With that in mind, the decision has been made to postpone (the) meeting to reduce any inconvenience for all parties.”

Lynn chief Dale Allitt was due to stand in again as guest team manager, and said of Ryan Kinsley’s new GTR engine: “The only time he’s ridden it before was the day directly after he’d received it which was far from ideal. But a few weeks have passed since then so he’s had more chance to work with it and get a bit of practice in.”

A new date for the clash will be announced.

SGB Premiership

Pos P W F A Pts

Belle Vue 6 4 284 258 14

Wolverhampton 6 4 286 258 12

Rye House 5 4 241 218 12

Poole 6 2 287 258 11

Swindon 5 2 224 228 8

King’s Lynn 5 2 211 240 6

Somerset 6 2 254 286 6

Leicester 5 1 204 245 5

National League top 11

Birmingham 2 2 108 72 7

Eastbourne 2 2 103 68 7

Belle Vue 2 2 110 69 6

Cradley 4 2 188 168 6

Kent 1 1 61 29 3

Mildenhall 2 1 71 108 3

Lakeside 1 0 42 48 1

Stoke 1 0 44 45 0

Buxton 1 0 29 61 0

Plymouth 2 0 68 106 0

King’s Lynn 2 0 65 115 0