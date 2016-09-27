King’s Lynn Young Stars go down at Eagles

King’s Lynn Young Stars went down fighting but could not prevent a 57-33 defeat at Eastbourne on Saturday night.

The Stebbings Car Superstore side put in a resilient display against the play-off bound Eagles but were unable to claim a consolation point.

Nathan Greaves top scored for the visitors with a hard-fought 11-point haul – and he was proud of the effort shown by his side.

“I can’t remember the last time Eastbourne lost at home, so it was always going to be tough,” said Greaves.

“We all gave it our best, and on a personal note I did much better than last time I rode there.

“I think I scored about five on my last trip to Eastbourne, so I was really pleased with my personal performance.”

Guesting No.1 Connor Coles and skipper Scott Campos both put in solid performances.

But young reserve duo Lewis Whitmore and Taylor Hampshire struggled to make an impact.

The Young Stars will be back in action when they head to Buxton on Sunday, October 9 (5pm).

Eastbourne 57: Adam Ellis 15, Georgie Wood 13+1, Luke Harris 8, Nick Laurence 7+3, Ellis Perks 7+1, Jake Knight 7+1, Gary Cottham r/r.

King’s Lynn 33: Nathan Greaves 11, Connor Coles 8, Scott Campos 8, Ryan Kinsley 4+1, Lewis Whitmore 1, Taylor Hampshire 1, Tom Stokes r/r.

l The re-staging of the Leicester Lions Elite League away fixture – Lynn Stars’ final outing of the season – at Beaumont Park is on Friday, October 7 starting at 7.30pm.