King’s Lynn Young Stars’ Kent home clash postponed after loss at Kings

King’s Lynn Young Stars’ clash with Kent at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday has been postponed.

An early decision has been made to minimise inconvenience after heavy rain and an ongoing poor weather forecast.

Meanwhile, the Tile Giant Morello Racing Young Stars saw their tough start to the season continue as they went down 64-26 at Kent on Monday.

The depleted Norfolk outfit were well beaten and were condemned to their fifth straight defeat of the Travel Plus National League season.

They remain on the lookout for their first win of the campaign - and team boss Scott Campos admitted it was another frustrating night at Central Park.

Said Campos: “It certainly hasn’t been an easy start to the season by any stretch of the imagination.

“It was another tough one last night, and we just don’t seem to be having any luck. This time we lost Chris Widman who was guesting after a crash and we were back down to five riders.

“It’s difficult, especially when we’ve got so many youngsters in the team. They’re all trying and I can’t knock them, but it’s a strong league and it’s not been easy so far.”

No.1 Josh Bailey battled hard for a double figure return, whilst Ryan Kinsley also recorded a creditable eight-point haul.

But they received little support as the visitors ran 14 last places and claimed just one race win.

Kent 64: Luke Bowen 15, Ben Hopwood 14+1, Nathan Stoneman 10+1, Anders Rowe 7+3, Jack Thomas 7+2, Luke Clifton 6, Bradley Andrews 5+1.

Lynn 26: Josh Bailey 10, Ryan Kinsley 8, Lewis Whitmore 3+1, Taylor Hampshire 3, Chris Widman 2+1, Connor Locke 0, Scott Campos R/R.