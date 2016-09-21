King’s Lynn Young Stars pick up derby point at Mildenhall

King’s Lynn Young Stars picked up a hard fought consolation National League point from their narrow 47-43 defeat at Mildenhall on Sunday.

The Stebbings Car Superstore side, who were once again without Josh Bailey, Tom Stokes and Shane Hazelden, put in a determined display to secure their first league point in three meetings.

Nathan Greaves top scored for Dale Allitt’s troops for the fifth time in six meetings as he continued his fine run of form while skipper Scott Campos also put in another impressive display on the road.

Guest reserve Lee Geary enjoyed one of his best ever meetings on the shale and will take plenty of confidence from his performance at West Row.

Stand-in No. 1 Tom Bacon suffered two falls against his former club, but contributed seven vital points from his middle three rides.

Ryan Kinsley and Lewis Whitmore endured tough afternoons but the four points picked up between them ensured another encouraging league point for the Young Stars.

Mildenhall 47: Connor Coles 12+1, Dan Halsey 11+1, Jon Armstrong 10+1, Alfie Bowtell 8, Joe Lawlor 5+2, Robert Parker 1+1, Kyle Hughes R/R.

Lynn 43: Nathan Greaves 13+1, Scott Campos 11+1, Lee Geary 8, Tom Bacon 7, Ryan Kinsley 3+2, Lewis Whitmore 1+1, Tom Stokes R/R.

l Scorers from Saturday night’s National League Riders Championship at Leicester: 1 Max Clegg (Cradley) 14, 2 Ben Morley (Rye House) 11 after run off, 3 Tom Perry (Birmingham) 11.

Other scorers: Luke Bowen 10, Matt Williamson 9, Nathan Greaves 8, Ben Wilson 8, Lee Payne 7, Ashley Morris 7, Jake Knight 7, Mark Baseby 6, Daniel Halsey 5, Ryan Blacklock 4, Rob Branford 4, James Shanes 4, Chris Widman (Res) 4, Ryan Kinsley (Res) 1, Liam Carr 0.