King’s Lynn Young Stars snap up former title winner Danny Phillips

King’s Lynn Young Stars have snapped up former National League winner Danny Phillips for the 2017 campaign.

The 20-year-old was crowned a third tier champion with the Cradley Heathens in his debut season in 2014 and has made some impressive progress following a couple of years at Stoke.

The Middlesbrough based racer is also heading into a second season with Newcastle in the SGB Championship but says he’s delighted to finally seal his switch to the Adrian Flux Arena.

“I could have actually joined King’s Lynn before but for a few different reasons I’ve had to wait until now,” Phillips said.

“I’m really glad to finally be here now though and I’m really looking forward to working with everyone at the club - particularly the bosses Scott Campos and Dale Allitt.

“It’s a really professional set-up at King’s Lynn with professional facilities and I think this is a good move for me.

“I had a good first year at Cradley, a better first year with Stoke and last season was a bit tougher.

“I really want to step things up at King’s Lynn though and my aim is to be their No.1 by the end of next season.”

Young Stars team manager Scott Campos said: “Danny joins on a 6.25 average which, in my opinion, is an absolute steal.

“He’s got bundles of ability and potential and I’m confident he can add a couple of points to his starting average.

“Danny’s enjoyed his learning curve years in the National League, now it’s time for him to establish himself as a true heat-leader which we feel he can easily do at King’s Lynn.

“It yet again highlights the good relationship we have with Peterborough; Danny is one of their assets and we can’t thank Ged Rathbone and everyone at Peterborough enough for helping us get this move through.

“Things are looking good behind the scenes and once a few things are finally put into place, we should be able to name a few more riders early in the New Year.”

Phillips is the fourth signing for the Young Stars so far alongside Ryan Kinsley, Taylor Hampshire and Lewis Whitmore.