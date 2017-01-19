King’s Lynn Young Stars snap up Hughes as No. 1

King’s Lynn Young Stars have snapped up talented racer Kyle Hughes as their new No. 1 for the 2017 National League campaign.

The 27-year-old joins the Norfolk club on an 8.67 average – and is determined to make up for lost time.

Hughes endured a torrid 2016, suffering a broken leg for Eastbourne on the opening day of the season before sustaining a broken collarbone shortly after signing for Mildenhall in August.

But the Somerset born racer is now targeting an injury free year and is keen to repay the faith shown by the Young Stars’ promotion in what will be his third stint with the club after spells in both 2011 and 2014.

Said Hughes: “I won’t deny that my career so far and my progress in the sport has been halted by a number of injuries – but I’m hoping bad luck has left my side now.

“After an enjoyable and encouraging year at Rye House in 2015, I finally felt as though I was starting to get back to where I wanted to be.

“But not much else could have gone wrong last year and it did take its toll on me.

“It wasn’t just tough on my body physically, but it was really tough on me mentally as well because it was just another injury hit year.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to put myself through it all again, but I have to say that everyone at King’s Lynn has been amazing.

“They’ve gone above and beyond in terms of helping me get to this point and Dale (Allitt), Rob (Lyon) and Scott (Campos) have all made me want to get back on a bike again and do a job for the team.

“I know I’ve still got plenty to offer and with the management backing me how they have been at King’s Lynn, I think they could help me push myself back up the ladder again.

“Where I live now, the track is just under an hour away from me and I think that will help me a lot when it comes to race day.

“The management have kept me up to date with all of the team plans over the winter and I’m really excited for this season because I think there’s scope for improvement throughout the whole side.

“I’m just desperate to have a good year personally but I really do believe that we as a team can be strong contenders for a play-off place too.”

Meanwhile, Young Stars team manager Scott Campos said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Kyle on board and I think a signing like this shows our intentions for the forthcoming season.

“He’s had some tough years in the sport but he’s fully recovered now, freshly focussed and he’s really looking forward to the challenge at Lynn.

“He’ll bring a lot to the team on track, but arguably just as importantly, his experienced head will also bring just as much off the track to what is another young team.”

Hughes joins Josh Bailey, Danny Phillips, Ryan Kinsley, Taylor Hampshire and Lewis Whitmore, meaning the Young Stars now have just one team place to fill.

