King’s Lynn Young Stars snap up March rider Portwood

King’s Lynn Young Stars have snapped up local lad Adam Portwood – after Taylor Hampshire informed the club of his decision to take a break from the sport.

Portwood, 21, hails from March, Cambridgeshire, and has appeared for Mildenhall, Dudley and Lynn Young Stars before in his career.

Young Stars team manager Scott Campos said: “Taylor has been lacking confidence so far this season and it’s a shame because he showed at the back end of last season that he has got some potential.

“While it’s of course disappointing, we support Taylor with his decision and we hope to see him back on a bike competitively very soon.

“As for Adam, we thank him for answering our call and this really is a great chance for him to come into the team and show us what he can do.”

Photo: Mecha Morton