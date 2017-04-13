King’s Lynn Young Stars suffer heavy Birmingham loss in tough home opener

King’s Lynn Young Stars suffered a heavy 54-36 defeat to Birmingham at The Adrian Flux Arena.

It was a tough home opener for the Tile Giant Morello Racing Young Stars who struggled to get going against the reigning National League Champions.

The hosts were able to register just two heat advantages all night but Young Stars skipper Danny Phillips says his side just need to remain patient.

“There’s no easy meetings in the National League but with Cradley and Birmingham now out of the way, they’re probably two of the more difficult ones out of the way,” Phillips said.

“Against these sorts of teams you have to be at your very best, and we didn’t help ourselves by having four fallers in the first four races.

“From that moment on we were always chasing our tails and it was always going to be even tougher.

“From one-to-seven Birmingham have got a really strong team whereas we’ve built a side to get better week by week.

“Obviously we’re a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t do better, but we just have to keep looking forwards.”

The Young Stars go head-to-head with the Brummies again this Good Friday (April 14) as they travel to Perry Barr for the away league fixture.

LYNN 36: Josh Bailey 10+1, Scott Campos 7, Danny Phillips 7, Taylor Hampshire 5+2, Ryan Kinsley 5+1, Connor Locke 2+1, Lewis Whitmore R/R.

BIRMINGHAM 54: Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 18, Layne Cupitt 11+2, Danyon Hume 9, Tom Bacon 7, Darryl Ritchings 5, Macauley Leek 4+1, Chris Hay R/R.