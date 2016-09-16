King’s Lynn Young Stars trio endure tough night in final

Three of King’s Lynn’s Young Stars team members endured a tough night at the British Under-19 Final on Wednesday.

Nathan Greaves was well in contention in the early stages after winning his opening two rides.

However an incident which saw him disqualified for dangerous riding in his third outing also saw him withdrawn from the meeting after aggravating a hand injury.

After getting stuck in traffic prior to the meeting, Ryan Kinsley was disqualified from his first ride after flipping his bike on a warm-up start and missing the two minute time allowance.

Kinsley scored four points from his next three rides before falling in his last.

Youngster Taylor Hampshire will have learnt plenty from the experience and did manage a creditable second place behind former British Youth Champion Luke Harris in his third outing.

The meeting was won by tripling-up star Max Clegg.

The Young Stars are hopeful Greaves will be fit to take his place in their line-up when they travel to Mildenhall on Sunday.

British Under-19 Championship: Max Clegg 15, Ellis Perks 14, Jack Smith 12, James Shanes 10, Jack Parkinson-Blackburn 10, Layne Cupitt 9, Alfie Bowtell 9, Luke Harris 8, Jack Thomas 7, Ben Basford 6, Nathan Greaves 6, Ryan Kinsley 4, Jamie Halder 3, Taylor Hampshire 2, Joe Lawlor (res) 2, Callum Walker 1, Connor Locke 1, Bradley Andrews (res) 0.

n The Lynn Young Stars have replaced the injured Josh Bailey with fellow heat leader Greaves in tomorrow’s National League Riders’ Championship at Leicester.

Bailey’s season is over after a collarbone operation.

He was one of the league’s top riders drawn to do battle at Beaumont Park over 20 heats.

Lynn’s Ryan Kinsley is at reserve.

The efending champion is Ben Morley of Rye House.