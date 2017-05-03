King’s Lynn Young Stars vs Eastbourne postponed

Tonight’s (Wednesday, May 3) King’s Lynn Young Stars scheduled fixture against Eastbourne has been postponed.

The club stated: “There have been high winds around the stadium all day and rain is forecast for later this evening.

“With that in mind, the decision has been made to postpone tonight’s meeting to reduce any inconvenience for all parties.

“A new date for the clash is to be announced.”

The Young Stars travel to Mildenhall on Sunday while SGB Premiership action returns to the Adrian Flux Arena next Wednesday (May 10, 7.30) when the Stars host Leicester.