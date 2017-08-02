Knight rides against former club King’s Lynn Stars’ new side

King’s Lynn’s new-look side take to The Adrian Flux Arena track for the first time on Wednesday when they host Swindon - the Premiership’s form team (August 2, 7.30).

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars hand debuts to former Grand Prix Star Tomas H Jonasson as well as committed battlers Michael Palm Toft and Josh Auty.

And after weeks of controversy surrounding the club for various reasons, club owner Keith Chapman is looking forward to a new chapter for the Stars as they aim to revive their play-off bid.

“To be honest, I’ve found the whole thing a refreshing change talking to these new boys,” Chapman said.

“After all the aggravation, protests and controversy, I’ve been delighted to speak to riders with such a positive attitude.

“I want to work with people who want to do well for King’s Lynn Speedway and who are determined to make things happen.

“The guys we have brought in agree with that and fully understand what I expect.”

With Swindon arriving in Norfolk on the back of eight straight top flight victories, Chapman is expecting another fierce home contest.And he hopes a fresh atmosphere around the place can help build a new togetherness and knows it is going to take a full team performance to stop the Robins.

“Swindon are the form team in the league right now and fair play to them,” Chapman said.

“A run like that takes serious teamwork as a result of a fantastic team spirit.

“That’s something we’ve been sadly lacking here at King’s Lynn up until now. I have found it hard to accept some of the things that have happened and felt I had to do something to bring something back to the club.

“Once the critics get over the disbelief of what we have done, I sincerely hope they see a happier, steadier, ship here at King’s Lynn Speedway.”

Swindon are led by current World Championship leader Jason Doyle and also bring in former Young Stars member Jake Knight (pictured) as a guest replacement for injured British Under-19 Champion Zach Wajtknecht.

* You can read the forthright views of Stars owner Keith Chapman as well as interviews with Josh Auty and Simon Lambert in Wednesday’s Issue of ‘The Star’, available at the track.

LYNN: Robert Lambert, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kai Huckenbeck, Tomas H Jonasson, Josh Auty, Simon Lambert.

SWINDON: Jason Doyle, Tobiasz Musielak, Bradley Wilson-Dean, David Bellego, Nick Morris, Adam Ellis, Jake Knight.