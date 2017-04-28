Lambert backing King’s Lynn Stars to shine at Somerset

New British Under-21 Champion Robert Lambert is backing King’s Lynn to add to their Premiership tally when they travel to Somerset tonight (Friday 28, 7.30).

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars beat the Rebels on opening night at The Adrian Flux Arena, but have since slipped to back-to-back defeats.

But Lambert is hoping to inspire the Norfolk outfit to victory on a track he has already tasted success at this season.

Said Lambert: “The Pairs was a great meeting for me and the club last month and it’s a track I enjoy racing on.

“It was a great result for me on Wednesday in the British Under-21s and I’m full of confidence right now.

“We need to start picking up points again soon and there’s no reason why we can’t get something at Somerset.”

The Stars will be without No.1 Chris Holder who is absent due to Speedway Grand Prix commitments in Slovenia.

Belle Vue skipper Craig Cook will deputise for the Australian.

Lynn boss Dale Allitt said: “We were obviously aware of Chris’ schedule and while it’s disappointing to be without him we’ve got a fine guest on Friday.

“Craig always gives it 110% and he’s in super form - as we unfortunately found out at our own expense when he scored a 15 point maximum against us last week!”

Reserve Josh Bailey has failed a fitness test ahead of Friday’s trip to Somerset.

The 19-year-old crashed out of Wednesday’s British Under-21 Final at Poole and is still struggling after picking up a knock.

Lynn boss Dale Allitt has moved swiftly to secure the services of Poole racer James Shanes for the clash at The Oaktree Arena.

SOMERSET: Rohan Tungate, Paul Starke, Charles Wright, Patrick Hougaard, Josh Grajczonek, Jake Allen, Jan Graversen.

KING’S LYNN: Craig Cook, Lewis Rose, Nicklas Porsing, Troy Batchelor, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, James Shanes.