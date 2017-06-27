Lambert faces a World Cup fitness race

King’s Lynn Stars rider Robert Lambert is facing a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s Speedway World Cup meeting at Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena.

Lambert, who hurt his neck and sustained a broken wrist when riding for Newcastle on Sunday, missed last night’s KO Cup second leg at Wolverhampton and is set to miss the SGB Premiership trip to Belle Vue tomorrow.

In a post to his Facebook racing page, Lambert said: “The wrist is broken where it was two years ago.

“I’m getting physio today on my neck and wrist to try and get movement then I’ll make a decision when I can start racing again.

“I need to be fit for the World Cup.”

Lynn went into last night’s meeting looking to overturn an 18-point deficit.

Team boss Dale Allitt insists the Stars have it all to ride for at Belle Vue and feels they have every chance of a good result since the Aces’ National Speedway Stadium track is fair to both sides.

Somerset have already won at the National Stadium, while Poole, Swindon and Leicester have taken away match points – and Allitt feels there is no reason why his troops cannot do the same.

He said: “With Belle Vue – it’s anyone’s. We can quite easily go to Belle Vue and win. It’s a very fair track, lots of racing lines.

“It’s a good race track, and everyone enjoys going there.”

Allitt praised reserve rider Kai Huckenbeck, who added more double figures to his seasonal tally, this time scoring 10+2 points against the Aces at home last week.

“Kai was great, he worked really hard on a very, very hot night. He managed the bike,” added Allitt.

“It was a very difficult night for him due to the number of rides he did.”

Meanwhile, Aces skipper Craig Cook said: “Confidence is one of the key elements to a successful team. We’ve had a good run of form these last few weeks.

“We have to focus on re-building our momentum at home.

“Our away form is spot-on but we need to start piling in the points in Manchester if we want to make good on our promise to win the league.”

Belle Vue claimed top spot in the SGB Premiership on Friday night when defeating Rye House at the National Speedway Stadium.

A series of away wins had taken the Aces to within one point of leaders Wolverhampton, and they returned to home shale with new signing Rohan Tungate making his debut.

Tungate was linked with a number of clubs, including Lynn.

The home side called up Troy Batchelor to guest for ex-Stars rider Kenneth Bjerre, who was the Wild Card for last weekend’s Danish Grand Prix.

Stars No.1 Chris Holder scored seven points from five rides at the weekend’s Danish Grand Prix.

Due to the FIM World Cup taking place, the next action for the Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars after tomorrow’s trip will be away to Poole Pirates in the SGP Premiership on Wednesday, July 12.

The return at home against Poole will be 24 hours later.