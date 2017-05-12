Lambert leads King’s Lynn Stars to comeback

King’s Lynn Stars speedway skipper Robert Lambert talked about the amazing turnaround he and his side made to beat Leicester Lions.

The hosts triumphed 48-42 on Wednesday after being 26-34 down at the Heat 10 interval at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Norwich-born teenager Lambert was consistent all the way through in top-scoring with 13+1, dropping just one point to an opposition rider in the SGP Premiership clash.

But his team-mates were struggling until they clicked in the final five races which featured three home 5-1 maximums – one involving Lambert – and one Lynn 4-2 heat advantage in the final nominated race, which Lambert won and rejuvenated Star Chris Holder scored a point from.

When asked afterwards what changed for the Trucks R Us Stars team, the local hero said: “We had the outside gates at the end – they were the best ones. We had good starts. Turn four was good. When we got gates one and three we went back a bit at the end of the meeting again, and got the odd points.

“We had a team talk at the interval and said we have just got to get on the starts because the track is good.

“So we just changed some bits on the bikes to get a bit more grip on the start, and the carburettors to try and flatten the engines off. We managed to do it in the end.”

What did the 19-year-old say to his fellow riders in the pits?

“You know, I had a sort of alright night,” Lambert replied. “I was trying to talk to the boys and seeing what bike set-up they’ve got and we all had pretty much the same.

“After my second and third rides I changed something and told the rest of the boys, and they have already changed it at the same time, so yes, we knew what we were doing and just had to keep on going in the track conditions.”

He said he was worried at one point, considering Lynn were behind to the SGP Premiership visiting basement side for half the evening and only took the lead in the penultimate outing.

“Yeah, at one point Dale (Allitt, team boss) said we were level (Heat 6) and from that point it all went downhill,” added Lambert, who is based at Foulsham, south-east of Fakenham.

“Then Dale had a team talk at eight down and we had to turn it around. It was good to come away with a win and to get the three points we did.”

Next up for the Stars is a trip to Swindon on Thursday, May 18 (7.30pm).