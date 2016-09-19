Lyon praises King’s Lynn Stars after win at Coventry

King’s Lynn boss Rob Lyon praised his side for a job well done in Friday’s 48-41 win at Coventry.

The home side were without Krzysztof Kasprzak, their star man, and Lyon’s men took full advantage by staging a late surge to victory and four league points.

They trailed by four points with five heats to go, but 5-1s in Heats 13 and 14 turned the meeting completely and they moved up a place in the Elite League table.

Niels-Kristian Iversen gave an outstanding display, dropping his only point in six outings to Danny King in Heat 6, and Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen again showed his liking for Brandon in a seven-ride shift at reserve.

Troy Batchelor contributed vital points after a first-ride last place, and he was involved in both of the late 5-1s which secured the win.

Carl Wilkinson was withdrawn with rib damage after a Heat 4 crash when he spun on the first bend of lap two and was clipped by the following James Sarjeant.

Said Lyon: “It was nice to experience that winning feeling once again and that’s two successful visits to Coventry this season.

“We certainly know how Coventry feel having to run without a recognised number one but we had a job to do and the team responded in a positive manner.

“Another away win at Leicester when it’s re-arranged will send everyone into the winter break in a more positive frame of mind.”

Bees 41: Danny King 9+1, Adam Roynon 9, Chris Harris 7+2, Kacper Woryna 6, James Sarjeant 5+1, Ben Barker 5, Tom Perry 0

Lynn 48: Niels-Kristian Iversen 16+1, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen 12+1, Troy Batchelor 10+1, Michael Palm Toft 8+2, Ashley Morris 2, Carl Wilkinson 0, Robert Lambert r/r.

Elite League points: Coventry 0 King’s Lynn 4.

* King’s Lynn Young Stars picked up a hard fought consolation National League point from their narrow 47-43 defeat at Mildenhall.

The Stebbings Car Superstore side, who were once again without Josh Bailey, Tom Stokes and Shane Hazelden, put in a determined display to secure their first league point in three meetings.

Team boss Dale Allitt says he was proud of his side’s efforts.

“It’s never ideal to go into any meeting with riders missing but we put up a good fight today and I think we deserved our point,” said Allitt.

“After conceding a 5-1 in the first race, we were always chasing the meeting, but credit to the lads, they held their own from there on in.

“Mildenhall are a good team, especially around their own track, so to come away with something from the meeting gives us plenty of encouragement ahead of our home meeting against Rye House on Wednesday.”

Nathan Greaves top scored for the Young Stars for the fifth time in six meetings as he continued his fine run of form while skipper Scott Campos also put in another impressive display on the road.

Guest reserve Lee Geary enjoyed one of his best ever meetings on the shale and will take plenty of confidence from his performance at West Row.

Stand-in No. 1 Tom Bacon suffered two falls against his former club, but contributed seven vital points from his middle three rides.

Ryan Kinsley and Lewis Whitmore endured tough afternoons but the four points picked up between them ensured another encouraging league point for the Young Stars.

Dale Allitt’s side stage their first home league meeting in just over a month when they host the Rye House Raiders at the Adrian Flux Arena on Wednesday (7.30).

MILDENHALL 47: Connor Coles 12+1, Dan Halsey 11+1, Jon Armstrong 10+1, Alfie Bowtell 8, Joe Lawlor 5+2, Robert Parker 1+1, Kyle Hughes R/R.

LYNN 43: Nathan Greaves 13+1, Scott Campos 11+1, Lee Geary 8, Tom Bacon 7, Ryan Kinsley 3+2, Lewis Whitmore 1+1, Tom Stokes R/R.

Scorers from Saturday night’s National League Riders Championship at Leicester: 1 Max Clegg (Cradley) 14, 2 Ben Morley (Rye House) 11 after run off, 3 Tom Perry (Birmingham) 11.

Other Scorers: Luke Bowen 10, Matt Williamson 9, Nathan Greaves 8, Ben Wilson 8, Lee Payne 7, Ashley Morris 7, Jake Knight 7, Mark Baseby 6, Daniel Halsey 5, Ryan Blacklock 4, Rob Branford 4, James Shanes 4, Chris Widman (Res) 4, Ryan Kinsley (Res) 1, Liam Carr 0.