Lyon quits role as King’s Lynn Stars manager – to step upstairs

Rob Lyon has quit his role as King’s Lynn manager – to step upstairs and run the club!

Lyon, who has enjoyed a glittering era in charge of the Stars team winning 10 major honours, will be in charge of the day-to-day business at the Adrian Flux Arena.

It means current chief Keith ‘Buster’ Chapman is free to focus on his role as chairman of British Speedway, although he will be in regular contact with Lyon.

The club are expected to finalise their new management structure within the next 24-hours.

Lyon said: “This is the right time for me to take on a new challenge.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity and I believe it suits all parties at King’s Lynn Speedway.

“I make no apologies when I say I was looking for a new challenge after some wonderful years with the King’s Lynn team, we’ve had so many highs and the occasional low!

“This role means I stay at the club and I’m even more involved. It’s great to be able to play my part in taking the club forward and it’s nice to help Buster like this with everything he has on his plate right now.

“I will be representing the club when it comes to British Speedway Promoters’ Association business and basically this is an extension of what I’ve been doing anyway.

“We are already making progress with the team, the riders have been great and we will be making an announcement regarding our first signing within the next few days.”

Lyon spent a year in charge of the Great Britain team after impressing the national body – but his own commitments saw his stay in charge cut short.

Lynn owner Chapman said: “I’m pleased Rob has taken on this new role and I look forward to working with him.

“He has the time, enthusiasm and determination to succeed. I’m so busy with everything else right now that this is the right move for the club.”