Marham team rider Dixon overcomes British Superbike wet conditions for third

match results from townsend lakes fishery. sunday 10th sept kingfisher lake 1st - andy adams - peg 14 - 93lb 4oz - long pole pellet meat in margins 2nd - colin begbie - peg 15 - 59lb - long pole chopped worm castor meat in margins 3rd - john whitcombe - peg 31 - 42lb 11oz - long pole pellet corn in margins Fenland match anglers Round 9 at Headfen Trevs Lake. 1st Steve Locke 68lb 5 oz long pole shallow. 2nd Jason Stone 30lb 4oz method feeder to island. 3rd Martin Higgins 15lb 3oz method feeder.
Jake Dixon overcame difficult conditions throughout round nine of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Silverstone at the weekend with three strong rides, including a third place, securing both him and the Marham-based RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team a place in the six-rider Showdown.

The 21-year old qualified in a strong second place for the first of the three races, which was held on Saturday afternoon in damp, and extremely slippy, conditions and he grabbed the lead on the opening lap. Although Jake slipped back to fourth a lap later, he rode a mature race to secure 13 extremely valuable points.

The nature of the race meant he had to start Sunday’s opening 14-lap encounter from 12th and the fourth row of the grid which left him with much work to do. Whilst he opted for the softer SC0 tyre, he wasn’t able to make as much progress as he would have liked and had to settle for ninth after the race was ended early due to a slight oil spill.

It meant there were just four points covering the three riders – Dixon, Luke Mossey and Christian Iddon – going for the final Showdown spot in the final race of the weekend. Dixon lined up in seventh with the race held in wet conditions to make it even trickier. Indeed, five riders crashed out on the third lap by which time Dixon was in seventh place but Iddon moved up into fourth.

Iddon then crashed out.

With riders continuing to fall, the race was brought to an end on lap ten with Dixon finishing in third. The final three rounds, dubbed the ‘Showdown’, will now see the leading six riders dispute the championship with the points reset at 500 and the podium credits of each rider added on.

Team-mate Jordan Weaving qualified in 14th for the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race, finishing ninth.