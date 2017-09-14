Marham team rider Dixon overcomes British Superbike wet conditions for third

Jake Dixon overcame difficult conditions throughout round nine of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Silverstone at the weekend with three strong rides, including a third place, securing both him and the Marham-based RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team a place in the six-rider Showdown.

The 21-year old qualified in a strong second place for the first of the three races, which was held on Saturday afternoon in damp, and extremely slippy, conditions and he grabbed the lead on the opening lap. Although Jake slipped back to fourth a lap later, he rode a mature race to secure 13 extremely valuable points.

The nature of the race meant he had to start Sunday’s opening 14-lap encounter from 12th and the fourth row of the grid which left him with much work to do. Whilst he opted for the softer SC0 tyre, he wasn’t able to make as much progress as he would have liked and had to settle for ninth after the race was ended early due to a slight oil spill.

It meant there were just four points covering the three riders – Dixon, Luke Mossey and Christian Iddon – going for the final Showdown spot in the final race of the weekend. Dixon lined up in seventh with the race held in wet conditions to make it even trickier. Indeed, five riders crashed out on the third lap by which time Dixon was in seventh place but Iddon moved up into fourth.

Iddon then crashed out.

With riders continuing to fall, the race was brought to an end on lap ten with Dixon finishing in third. The final three rounds, dubbed the ‘Showdown’, will now see the leading six riders dispute the championship with the points reset at 500 and the podium credits of each rider added on.

Team-mate Jordan Weaving qualified in 14th for the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship race, finishing ninth.