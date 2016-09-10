Kuk Sool Won of King’s Lynn perfect pass rate

On Saturday (September 3) at the Kuk Sool Won of King’s Lynn traditional Korean martial arts dojang (training hall), 25 students all completed and passed to proceed to the next level.

Some of these students will hopefully promote to first and second degree black belt in November in Liverpool.

The students conducted themselves well through the two and a half hour grading, showing the grading instructors their skills in hand-strikes, kicking, empty-hand forms and the use of lots of different types of self-defence techniques.

Kuk Sool Won is a traditional Korean martial arts school that teaches: lil dragons (4-6 year olds), junior/youth 6-13 years old and adults 13-plus.

