‘Mic man’ resigns in fallout over King’s Lynn Stars protracted Poole clash

Centre green announcer Gavin Caney has stood down as the King’s Lynn Stars have apologised for last night’s Poole home meeting fiasco.

Microphone man Caney resigned in the latest fallout over the protracted Adrian Flux Arena clash, which took more than two-and-a-half hours to complete with riders unhappy about the state of the track following some drizzle.

On Twitter this morning Caney, who had driven to hospital team manager Dale Allitt, who was taken ill during the meeting. said: “I said when I took on the role that I didn’t want a night like last night to happen.

“Where fans were kept in the dark and messed about. To say that it was a shambles is an understatement of giant proportions.”

The club issued this statement:

King’s Lynn Speedway would like to offer our sincere apologies to supporters who attended Thursday’s SGB Premiership clash with Poole.

We fully understand the frustration and anger felt by many regarding the long delay as certain riders voiced their displeasure at conditions.

Club owner Keith Chapman said: “I have put my heart and soul into this club and I take things like this personally, I am as angry and frustrated as every supporter.

“However, I must offer our apologies because the paying public are the lifeblood of the sport. I spoke to many fans last night and apologised to them all.

“I was extremely disappointed with the attitude of certain riders, when you looked at the Poole guys they were out there ready to race.

“The race times were reasonable but clearly some riders didn’t fancy it and there was no thought for the fans.

“I agree rider safety has to be paramount but when the Poole riders have no problem I have to question the attitude of certain riders in my team.”

The club would also like to send they very best wishes to manager Dale Allitt who was taken ill during the meeting.

“We are awaiting an update on Dale,” said Chapman. “It was a very worrying situation but we wish him well for a speedy recovery, he’s a very popular character at the club and around the sport.”

Chapman is also urging fans not to turn their back on the club.

“I’m determined to bounce back from this,” he said. “But for that to happen we need the fans to stay with us. Without them there will be no King’s Lynn Speedway.”

The club stage the British Speedway 1000cc Sidecar Championship at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight which promises to be an exciting night of action.

And the ‘Trucks R Us’ Stars resume their Premiership programme at home to Rye House next Wednesday, July 19.