Active Fakenham repeat road races on Easter Funday 2017

Active Fakenham will be repeating last year’s exciting road races and Easter Funday on April 16, 2017.

This will involve a series of official British Cycling road races and a UK Athletics RunEngland 5k running race, as well as a fun run with an Easter goody bag for children taking part.

There will be stalls in the Fakenham Market Place. All runners will get a medal and there will be prizes for winning runners and riders.

A one kilometre circuit through the town centre will be closed to facilitate the event which will this year include a women’s criterium cycle race as well as races for local licenced riders and youth races. Race entries are limited so it is advised to book early. There will be electronic chip timing (not for the fun run) so everyone will know their own time.

There will be spaces in the pit area for branded team cars and gazebos and limited spaces for local stalls and activities which need to be booked with Active Fakenham in advance.

Entry will be open in the New Year so watch the Active Fakenham website, Facebook and Twitter.

This is intended to be a fun and enjoyable event to take part in or just to come along to watch what should be an exciting spectacle. There will be expert commentary for all races. You can see a list of last year’s race winners on the Fakenham Community Notice Board in the Upper Market place.

The 2017 winners will be added after the races.

Active Fakenham thank this year’s sponsors, which so far include Aldiss, Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre and Awards for All, but still need more sponsorship. Just as important is the need for helpers to marshal, provide food and snacks for volunteers and to set up and take down the event.

Active Fakenham would like to apologise for any inconvenience due to road closures but there is plenty of time to plan.

If you would like to comment on the road closures or any other aspect of the day please email richard@active fakenham.org.uk