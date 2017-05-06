Alan heads King’s Lynn Hill family with BMX British titles

The Hill family from Lynn travelled to Birmingham recently to compete in rounds three and four of the British BMX series.

Round three got off to a great start for Alan (45), Kyle (13) and Jared (8) Hill when they all won their motos.

Alan went on to qualify for the finals and win the Vets and 45-49 cruiser.

Kyle finished second in 13-14 cruiser and Jared finished fifth in the 9 boys category.

Round four on Sunday saw Alan once again win all but one of his motos, as did Kyle.

Jared’s day unfortunately got off to a bad start when he found himself in sixth in the first race. He eventually picked himself back up and went on to win his next two motos.

Alan, Kyle and Jared all qualified to the finals once again and Alan again won both his classes.

Kyle unfortunately made a mistake in the first turn and finished eighth and Jared finished fifth again.

The family will travel to Scotland in May to compete in the next two rounds.

On Sunday, the Hills travelled to Peterborough to compete in round two of the East Anglia summer series.

Alan made it to the finals in Superclass, racing against males over half his age and finished fourth and took second in 17+ cruiser.

Kyle finished second in 15/16’s and won 13/14 cruiser.

Jared, racing up three ages in the 11/12’s, finished a commendable fifth in the final.

Next stop is Ipswich for round three.