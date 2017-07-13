Alan sweeps up in nationals for busy BMX Hill King’s Lynn family

July is very busy for the Hill family from Lynn.

At the beginning of the month they travelled to Braintree to compete in rounds 9 and 10 of the British BMX series. With two titles already wrapped up, Dad Alan won every lap of the Vets and 45-49 cruiser, making it six nationals in a row with a clean sweep. Older son Kyle finished with a third on the Saturday in the 13/14 cruisers and a fifth in the quarters in the 14 boys.

On the Sunday, the wind was a little stronger but Kyle took a second in 13/14 cruisers and another fifth in the 14 boys.

Younger brother Jared also had some good track knowledge and also used jumping, a rare skill in the 9 boys. Saturday started well with moto wins, a quarter win and a second in his semi. Jared took third in the final.

On the Sunday, Jared finished third and booked a place in the final where he bagged second place and claim his sixth podium spot for the season.

The Hills then tackled Gas Hill in Norwich, an annual event involving competitors from many disciplines racing up an extremely steep hill up to 300 metres long. Jared won the U16’s BMX , beating riders up to six years older than himself, and in the grand finale for the U16’s finished third behind the winners of U16’s road and cycle speedway.

Kyle raced in the Adult BMX and won the B final. Alan in the Road category made it to the quarter-final stage but just missed a place in the final.

The Hills are now preparing for the UCI World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina at the end of the month, representing Great Britain and Pure Bicycles. Alan is seeking his third world title. Jared and Kyle will hope to make the Worlds final.