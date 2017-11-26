Alive Lynnsport plays host to inaugural West Norfolk sports festival

Congratulations go to the girls from Springwood, Smithdon and Litcham who took part in the inaugural This Girl Can Festival of activities which were recently held at Alive Lynnsport.

The project, which is part of a national campaign, is part funded by Active Norfolk.

The aim of the event was to introduce girls to activities they may not have experienced before.

Some of the activities experienced by participants on the day included skateboarding, climbing, spinning and combat.

The festival was all about fun and enjoyment, and encouraged all the girls to ‘have a go’ at the various activities on offer.

