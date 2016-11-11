Allen provides fireworks as King’s Lynn Fury come back to win

King’s Lynn Fury battled back from a poor start to collect a fantastic 70–55 victory over Derby Trailblazers at Lynnsport on Saturday evening.

This young Fury side should gain tremendously from this performance during which they learned that, at National League level, you cannot allow teams time and space to put up shots because they will connect.

Early on Fury were guilty of laying off their men and this allowed a young Trailblazers outfit to pick their shots as they raced into an early 15–3 lead and caused Fury coach James Bamfield to very vocally demand much more of his team who were also relatively passive in their offensive play.

His words brought about an immediate improvement as, sparked by an Ethan Allen triple, they closed the quarter on a 9–2 run, reducing the deficit to 17–12.

During the break between periods Bamfield demanded they play a more aggressive defensive game and to ensure that they were positive on offence.

Neither side was fluent for the first few minutes of the second but with Fury still trailing by three at 23–20 a further triple from Allen and a monster slam dunk by David Wood proved the catalyst for a complete change in momentum as Fury ran in 11 unanswered points to wrest control from the visitors.

A huge buzzer beating three pointer from inside their own half saw Derby regain some energy going into the interval although Fury were happy that they had led 31–27.

Although this was very much a team effort, Allen was providing some November 5 fireworks for Fury. He began the third quarter with a tremendous break away dunk having created his own opportunity with a steal and followed this up with the third of his four triples on the night.

These points contributed to a 10–0 Fury run from which they never looked back.

Edgaras Lomsargis controlled the game from the point whilst Andrew Purnell and Wood continually caused problems on the inside for a Derby team which struggled to cope with the greater physicality of Fury.

By the end of the third, Fury led 54–38, which extended to 20 points early in the final stanza. Fury’s final four baskets all came from behind the arc as they closed out the win without any alarm.

Allen paced the Fury effort with 22 points, Jack Ford added 15, all by the way of threes, Wood garnered 14 and Lomsargis 10.

Bamfield said: “I’m so pleased for the boys to get their first home win in front of a decent crowd. We’d obviously taken a bit of a panning in the local press which was fair enough and this was the perfect response.

“We played a much better style of basketball and I’m sure the guys will take this forward from now on. David Wood was immense today controlling the defensive paint and allowing us to apply more ball pressure while Matty Roberts and Jack Ford where really active in passing lanes which caused Derby real problems.

“If we hold teams to under 60 we will have a lot of success this year.”