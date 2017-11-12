Anglers shy away from West Norfolk banks as temperatures fall

Anglers have shied away from the banks into their warmer winter retreats as temperatures began to drop in the last week.

Specimen anglers have probably been the busier with Jacks, pike and the odd zander all recorded.

On the Middle Level at Pingles, roach skimmers and rudd have fallen to pole and waggler anglers when offered maggot, caster or seed baits.

Jack strikes are becoming common when anglers have targeted the silvers.

Pike to 14lb have also appeared when offered dead baits.

The Cut-Off Channel has seen Jacks and the odd pike to 15lb 5oz which have been snapped up by the dead baits presented.

On the Relief Channel, pike to 9lb have fallen to the lures and shads on offer, while a zander to 7lb was caught using dead baits.

Odd Jacks have been reported on Ten Mile Bank.

Springside has been very quiet, but carp to 9lb have been snapped up by bread baits.

Bear Lake is another venue which has seen very few anglers.

Carp to 12lb have put in an appearance on the method feeder tactics and quality roach have also been caught.

Queen’s Lake will close on November 24, but Shepherd’s, and Bear Lake will remain open for the remainder of the season.

Shepherd’s Lake has seen carp to 11lb on the carp tactics presented.

Bream to 6lb and tench to 4lb have feasted on the carp baits on offer.

The John Russell Memorial match was won by Simon Pointer with a catch of four tench for 11lb.

Seventeen anglers competed in this yearly match which was held on the Great Ouse at Littleport.

A total of £110 was raised for John’s charity, which will be forwarded to the RNLI at Wells-next-the-Sea.

Special thanks to everyone who attended.

Result

Woodpecker Pool: 1 Steven Hillman, peg 3, 75lb 10oz on long pole pellet and pellet in the margins, 2 Andy Adams, peg 13, 74lb 14oz on long pole pellet, 3 Colin Begbie, peg 15, 68lb 6oz on long pole pellet.