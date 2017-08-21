Ann id first lady to bag captain’s trophy at Swaffham

Ann Ewer became the first lady to win the captain’s trophy at Swaffham Golf Club last weekend.

Club captain Ian Lake held his captain’s weekend with a medal where golfers competed for the prestigious captain’s trophy.

On the Sunday, there was a two-ball texas scramble followed by the prize-giving ceremony. On the Saturday evening, Jeremy Dale gave a golf trick show with some amazing and unbelievable golf shots.

This was followed be a barbeque and music from Harley Street.

The captain raised £2,000 for his chosen charity of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Results

Texas Scramble (mixed couples): 1 Cathy Shand/Graham Cowie 64.25pts, 2 Pat Hancock/Andy Hancock 68.25pts.

Men’s: 1 Anthony Smith/Ben Willis 62.75pts, 2 Michael Precious/Roger Garrod 64.25pts, 3 Dave Wing/Barry Croxford 64.75pts.

Captain’s Trophy: 1 Ann Ewer net 70, 2 Murree Groom net 70, 3 Ian Livingston net 71.