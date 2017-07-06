Annual Hunstanton tournament off to a fine start

Hunstanton’s annual Open Bowls Tournament, organised by West Norfolk Council’s Alive Sports Development organisation and hosted by the Cliff Parade EBA Bowls Club, got off to a cracking start on Friday.

Blue skies and a gentle on shore breeze greeted competitors of both sexes who play each day on twelve rinks in matches starting at 9am, noon, 3pm and 6pm.

The annual event, which draws many people to the town, is regarded as one of he highlights on the West Norfolk bowling calendar.

More than 170 competitors from all over East Anglia – and a few entries from further a field, including Cornwall and Scotland – entered the singles, pairs, triples events in a week long fest of bowls which ends with the presentation of prizes on Friday.

Entry for spectators is free and the quality of the bowls is high.

See next week’s paper formore from the event.

Pictured right is bowls action as the annual Hunstanton open tournament gets underway at the bowls club on Cromer Road.

The games have been continuing thick-and-fast all week until the presentations today.

Picture and story: PETER BIRD