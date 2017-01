Another good week for Lynnsport IBC bowlers.

The fours block of Steve Winters, Ian Whiley, Tom Baker and Mikey Robotham made the trip in the national fours to play John Otterway’s block and came away 18-15 winners.

On Wednesday night Mo Moseley, Graham Dowing and Dave Mitchell made the short trip to Gallow in the over 50’s triples and after a very close game came away 18-15 winners on the extra end.