Archery GB’s Big Weekend comes to Grey Goose at Blackborough End, King’s Lynn

Budding bowmen are invited to try out archery at Grey Goose Archers on Sunday, June 18 between 11am and 3pm – even if they have never picked up a bow and arrow before.

Archery GB’s Big Weekend, in association with Foresters Friendly Society, will see around 90 clubs across the country open their doors to potential archers.

With around 6,000 members of the public set to take part and around 35,000 arrows to be shot in total, it is going to be a massive and exciting UK wide event. Not only will visitors be able to try out a new sport for free, they will also have the opportunity to meet new friends – at each event there will be plenty of current club members to lend a hand and chat about how they got started in archery.

The have-a-go sessions will be limited to around 15 minutes per person, this may however be less at busy times.

Grey Goose Archers has been running for just over a year and already has over 40 members, young and old, who take part in archery on a weekly basis.

Grey Goose Archers is located at The Quarry, Mill Drove, Blackborough End, King’s Lynn, PE32 1SW.

All equipment will be provided, therefore all participants need to do is bring along themselves and plenty of enthusiasm.

To find out more about the Big Weekend, please visit www.archerygb.org/bigweekend. For further information please contact Sean Fox, tel: 07780 666266, email: club@greygoosearchery.co.uk; or Clive Pellett, email: fordpop@live.com