Archie takes West Lynn Primary badminton crown in decider

West Lynn Primary School after-school badminton club, coached by Janis Baker, has been running a tournament over the last eight weeks.

All pupils played each other in a round robin format, playing one game to 15 points.

After 44 games had been played, Archie Mitchell and Millie Bowyer were unbeaten, winning eight games each, so the deciding match was going to be an exciting contest.

Millie had a great start, using her high serves to catch Archie out, taking a 7–4 lead to the change of ends. Archie started playing more drop shots and angled cross courts to draw level at 9-all. Then Archie stormed ahead and took the game 15-9 to be crowned champion.

Third place was Tyler Simper who won seven games. However, fourth place was a three-way tie, with Abbie Bowyer, Charlie Lewis and Loki Wales all winning five games apiece. Charlie took fourth after a points count back.

One final trophy was presented to the player who had improved the most from the start of the season in September. It was based on their attendance, attitude towards learning and enthusiasm, and was awarded to Year 3 student Abbie Bowyer.

The after-school club will resume next term in September. For more details on junior clubs in the area visit www.janisbaker.co.uk