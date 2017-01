King’s Lynn Golf Club member Arthur Vandaloo shot an ‘ace’ on the December 31 - ending 2016 in style with a hole in one.

This was on the tricky fifth hole, at the Castle Rising Road Course, where you pitch from a raised tee, over to a raised green.

Mr Vandaloo enjoyed his success by sharing a customary bottle of whiskey on the bar. The prize is sponsored by West Norfolk businessman, Jeremy Allen.