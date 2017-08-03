Ashton books ‘holiday’ Swaffham golf prize

Have your say

Swaffham Golf Club –

Ladies Section

Ladies captain Lu Claridge held her Captain’s Day on July 26 with the theme “holidays”.

The Swaffham ladies dressed in their holiday outfits.

Jane Delanoy and Marian Steward won the prize for the best outfit.

The Holiday Competition was an individual Stableford with one mulligan on each nine holes, throw out of the bunker once on each nine and double your score once on each nine holes (deciding before you play the hole).

This was followed by a delicious lunch and prize giving.

Winners: Division 1: Steph Ashton 39pts, Cathy Shand 37 pts, Jan Kirman 37 pts.

Div 2: Linda Chestney 36 pts, Linda Wagstaff 36pts. Nicole Linsell 33pts.

Best Front Nine: Jane Delanoy 21pts. Best Back Nine: Jan Trollope 20pts.

Nearest the Pin: Ann Ewer 12ft 10ins

Straightest Drive: Linda Wagstaff.