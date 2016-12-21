Athletic King’s Lynn brothers qualify for Nationals

West Norfolk ACs Charlie and Alfie Williams competed in the South of England Combined Events Championships at Lee Valley.

Under 17 athlete Charlie competed in the indoor heptathlon and U15 athlete Alfie in the Pentathlon.

Both performed well, with Alfie on the podium in third place overall. Alfie managed fourpersonal bests in his five events including new indoor club records in the High Jump (1.60m) and Long Jump (5.21m).

Charlie finished sixth overall with six personal bests and two indoor club records in the 1000m (3.01.99) and Shot (10.65m). Included within this was a national qualifying time of 7.68 in the 60m.

Over the previous weekend the brothers competed again at Lee Valley in the Metaswitch Games with Alfie running fast times in both the 60m hurdles (10.01) and 60m (8.19), the latter being a qualification for the Nationals in February.