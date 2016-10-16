Autumn Chalice goes to the wire at Middleton Hall

For the Seniors at Middleton Hall Golf Club, the Autumn Chalice is the last major competition of the year.

The foursomes stroke play format played off the white tees requires steady play by both partners to achieve success.

This year the winners were Robin Burton and Mike Hyde with a nett 75.

Close second were Chris Moore and John Hurrell with 76 and third after count back were Mike Freedman and Peter McQuaid with 77.

Pictured: Seniors captain, Chris Hudson (centre) presents the trophy to Mike Hyde (left) and Robin Burton (right).