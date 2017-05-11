Awesome Kuk Sool Won gradings by King’s Lynn junior students

Forty-five Kuk Sool Won of Lynn junior students and 22 Lil Dragons all took part in gradings thoughout the week (not all in the photos).

Lil Dragons are aged four–six and performed a range of martial arts skills, kicking, falling, self-defence and showing their parents how brave they can be by doing their empty hand form in front of the parents, some with a little help. Lil Dragons also showed off how well they can listen to instruction and following rules using self-control and being self-disciplined.

Junior students were put through their paces, showing how they have improved in their skills since the last grading and how well they have remembered the new skills they have learnt and how well they can perform them.

All the instructors were very impressed at how well all the students did and school owners Darren and Marie Brown congratulate all the students for their dedication to training and to all the instructors for their help in the school.