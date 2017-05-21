Baker four as King’s Lynn notch first-ever win at Grimsby

King’s Lynn RHC Premier League team travelled away to Grimsby, having never beaten their hosts in the away fixture, which made for an interesting match.

Both teams started the game cautiously and were keen to hold possession wherever possible to create clear cut chances rather than shooting from all over the rink.

The breakthrough came with Matthew Baker cleverly scoring with a ‘wrap round’.

The second goal came from Josh Taylor.

Grimsby then pulled one back, while both teams added to the score sheet at half-time, making it Lynn 3 Grimsby 2.

The second half saw Grimsby come out the stronger team, and they got an early equaliser.

Lynn regrouped and with a clever pass from Jack Tucker, Jamie Griffin put Lynn back in the lead.

With Lynn enjoying good possession Baker added his third and fourth goals to help the team take a 6-3 victory. Man of the match: Matthew Baker; thanks to sponsors Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop and Carter Engineering Supplies Ltd.