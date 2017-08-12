Bammant hits 50 as Fakenham win reduced-overs Norfolk Alliance game

Have your say

Cecil Amey Norfolk Cricket Alliance

Premier Division

Garboldisham 123-10 (34.5 overs; Tatenda Chiradza 2-14, Steven Earl 2-31, Yin Lo 3-33) 4pts lost to Fakenham 218-8 (40ov; Keegan Monahan-Fairlie 44, Harry Bammant 50) 24pts by 95 runs.

Brooke 237-5 (40 overs; Jack Major 2-65) 9pts lost to North Runcton 238-9 (39.4 ov; Nick Freeman 15, Benjamin Coote 77, Andrew Barrett 36, William Means 28, Ben Skipper not out 33) 22pts by 1 wicket.

Division Two

Ashmanhaugh & Barton Wdrs 256-4 (37.2; Jasper Payne 1-38) 25pts beat Swaffham 166 all out (33; Jasper Payne 26, Mark Eagle 37, Tom Puckey 38) 5pts by 90 runs.

Downham Town 2nds 194-8 (34.5; Jason Porter 23, Thomas Brand 84, Andrew Arndt 18, Ian Stacey 11, David Grady no 29) 23pts beat Saham Toney 193-8 (35; Grady 2-26, Simon Brooking 1-32, Niel Wynn 2-44, Porter 3-29) 8pts by 2 wickets.

Division Three

Fakenham 2nds 141 all out (37.3; Callum Futter 25, Andrew Hancock 76) 4pts lost to Martham 145-5 (27.4; Jonathan Speedman 2-32) 23pts by 5 wickets.

North Runcton 2nds 210-5 (35) 25pts beat Sprowston 2nds 117-10 (25.5) 3pts by 93 runs.

Division Four

Bircham 162-2 (21.4; Will Pillinger 24, Liam Crompton 49, John King no 62) 24pts beat Hardingham 159 all out (44.3; Shaun Fisher 2-17, Aaron Howell 3-41, Liam Crompton 7.3-1-19-5) 4pts by 8 wickets.

Sheringham 92-2 (16.2; Kieran Knott 1-19, Peter Griffin 1-6) 24pts beat Stow 2nds 89 all out (43.2; Martin Saddleton 10, Griffin 24) 1pts by 8 wickets.

Division Five

Great Melton 2nds 125 all out (44.2; Euan Gilmour 9-4-14-4, Matthew Allsop 3-22) 2pts lost to Hockwold 128-0 (17.4; Joel Gilmour 66 no, Roy Bland 58 no) 25pts by 10 wickets.

Snettisham 332-4 (45; Ryan Twiddy 111, Damien Twiddy 61, Jonathan Forder no 123, Mark Utteridge 12) 25pts beat Lowestoft 2nds 57 all out (22.1; Kieran Herbert 9-1-13-5, D Twiddy 2-29) 2pts by 275 runs.

The Twiddys opened up with 141 for the first wicket.

Division Six

Denver 166-4 (28.4; Paul Morton 19, James Harper 60, Dan Cornwell 25, Dan Harper 32) 22pts beat Thetford A 164-9 (45; Chris Rolfe 9-3-31-5, D Harper1-18, Martyn Wardle 2-33, Joe Manning 1-19) 7pts by 6 wickets.