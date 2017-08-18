Banger racing takes centre stage at King’s Lynn

One of the most eagerly-anticipated banger meetings for years takes place at Lynn this weekend.

Racing takes place on both Saturday (5pm start) and Sunday (1pm start).

Saturday’s meeting is a must-see event with over 150 Mark one and two Granada bangers booked in to race, whilst Sunday will see Mk 3 bangers, micro bangers and 1300 stock cars in action.

The early Granadas used to be the mainstay of national banger racing 30 years ago.

Ricky Twell is one of the old guard member of the Predators team and comeback king, veteran Charlie Cunningham, will also be in action.

Young gun Ben Green will be looking to enhance his growing reputation in the sport and no looking forward to another display of showboating will be Callum Gill.

In action in the Mk 3 Granadas on Sunday will be Austen Freestone, Rob Aldridge and Ashley Garrod while Jake Burgess and Stephen Walden are among the 1300 stock car entry and the micro bangers will include Ricky, Ashley and Jack Garrod, Callum Gill and Ben Green.