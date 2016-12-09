Bangers make ’Cracking King’s Lynn Adrian Flux Arena return

After a six week break, racing returns to Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena with a bang on Sunday afternoon (1pm) for the annual Nutcracker event.

It will be hard-hitting Banger Racing action all the way, headlined by the Unlimited Bangers’ Nutcracker.

In support is the biggest event of the year for 1500cc Bangers, their National Championship, as well as the under-16s in Junior Bangers.

Outgoing National Points champion, Lynn’s own Darren Fendley, will be looking to sign off in style, in the Unlimited Bangers.

Swaffham’s Terry Garrod, twice points champion in the past, is still in the running for this year’s crown. He is currently third in the table and will be hoping to keep up the pressure on those ahead as the season nears its conclusion.

Garrod remains in contention for two other major titles.

The first is Sunday afternoon’s big race for the 1500cc Bangers where Terry is aiming for an unprecedented fourth successive triumph.

Garrod is also currently second in the big-money Entertainers League, but being some 170 points behind younger brother Jack, his hopes aren’t high for that particular crown.

Jack will be looking to seal the title with another action-packed performance in the big rear-wheel-drive Unlimited machinery.

Other locals set to be in action include hometown father-and-son duo Russell and Callum Gill, who will compete in both senior classes. Crowd favourites Kieran Bowman, Ricky Twell and Wesley Freestone are sure to add spice to proceedings.

Andy Frost and Karl Thorpe are more than likely to be found in the middle of some big crashes, while Robert Johns and David Sturman are newcomers to the action.

It is the last outing of 2016 for the Junior Bangers where Lynn pairing Harry Cobb and Marshall Waldron will be in action.