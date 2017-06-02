Banham’s 72no puts Sandringham into Norfolk Cricket League lead

Norfolk Cricket League Round-Up

Sandringham take over the leadership of Division One at the end of May, thanks mainly to James Banham’s unbeaten 72 as they overcame basement side Castle Acre, who remain winless.

Castle Rising move to second place with a comfortable win over morning leaders St Andrews, while Saxlingham beat title favourites Happisburgh and Kirkley & Belton were also winners against Felthorpe.

Overstrand picked up their first away win at Great Yarmouth.

Narborough head Div 2W, coming out on top against Reepham and Salle with David Cornwall grabbing 4-24. East Harling remain unbeaten as they beat Beetley, despite Alex Jenkins’ 5-24 for the losers. Drayton’s Tim Woods cracked 87* as they beat Great Ellingham, while Garboldisham B also picked up a win.

Meanwhile in Division 3W, leaders Beeston walloped Bircham A by 209 runs to remain ahead of the chasing pack.

Castle Rising A head Level Four 4NW. Elsewhere at Level Four, George Shipley broke the NCL record for the highest individual score on Saturday as he thrashed 270* for Bungay A, as the Div 4SE leaders piled up 419-9 against hapless Great Yarmouth A.

In partnership with 14 year-old Archie Flood, the 10th wicket partnership record was also recorded.

The newly-created Tom Bartram T20 Trophy also got underway this week, and there were wins for Saxlingham, Reepham & Salle, Halvergate, Saham Toney and Happisburgh.

Scores

Division One: Sandringham 157-6 (41.2; J Banham 72no; Tom Brown 2-16) 23pts beat Castle Acre 155-9 (45; Jimmy Thompson 36, Elliot Whiting 37; Ben Melton 2-18) 6pts by 4 wickets.

St Andrews 165 all out (37.3; Jahy Chima 4-23) 9pts lost to Castle Rising 241 all out (44.4; Rob Child 56, Ollie Denton 49) 26pts by 76 runs.

Division Two West: Garboldisham 3rds 92-4 (31.1; Callum Carter 2-31) 24pts beat Gooderstone 91 all out (37.4; Adrian Seymour 24) 4pts by 6 wickets.

Narborough 169-4 (45; Jonathan Coe 36, Stephen King 62no) 25pts beat Reepham & Salle 132 all out (32.5; David Cornwall 4-24, Matthew Coe 2-4) 5pts by 37 runs.

Division 3 West: Beeston 299-6 (45; Joe Dean 2-54) 26pts beat Bircham 2nds 90 all out (34.1; Joe Dean 18) 5pts by 209 runs.

Saham Toney 2nds 147 all out (30.1; David Colville 3-34) 24pts beat Heacham 96 all out (38.5; Kevin Dix 32) 7pts by 51 runs.

Swaffham 2nds 159-6 (38.5; Andy Dale 59) 24pts beat North Elmham 156 all out (42.4; Harry Exley 3-26, Matt Friend 3-30) 6pts by 4 wickets.

Thornham 125-9 (45; Dickie Sayers 42; Kristian Heffer 10-1-19-4) 3pts lost to Snettisham 2nds 128-1 (35.1; William Rhodes no 44, Stephen Abbott 22, Connor Grief no 43; Peter O’Connor 1-24) 23pts by 9 wickets.

Division 4 North West: Boughton 205-8 (45; Sam Baxter 68, Ben Wilkinson 42; Paul Annakin 10-1-33-5) 26pts beat Narborough 2nds 121 all out (39.4; Peter Crisp 48; Ben Wilkinson 10-2-26-4) 7pts by 84 runs.

Castle Rising 2nds 206-4 (45; Stuart Royle 70 not out, Taz Verma 33; Freddie Palmer 2-42) 26pts beat Denver 2nds 145 all out (40; Callum Robinson 58, Joseph Porter 38; Steve Hayes 4-32, Calum Crome-Russell 3-18) 5pts by 61 runs.

Gooderstone 2nds 39 all out (26; Martin Butcher 10-2-9-6; David English 3-8, Freddie Roe 2-7) 5pts lost to Hockwold 2nds 102-10 (35.4; William Rust 10; Butcher 10-2-9-6, Andy Finch 2-2) 23pts by 63 runs.

Saturday 03 June 2017

Division 1: Castle Acre v Felthorpe, Castle Rising v Saxlingham, Happisburgh v Great Yarmouth, Overstrand v Sandringham, St Andrews v Kirkley & Belton.

Division 2 West: Gooderstone v Drayton.

Division 3 West: Bircham 2nd XI v Heacham, North Elmham v Thornham, Sandringham 2nds v Swaffham 2nds, Snettisham 2nds v Beeston.

Division 4 North West: Denver 2nds v Hockwold 2nds, Dersingham 2nds v Gooderstone 2nds, Mundford 2nds v Castle Rising 2nds.