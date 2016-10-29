‘BB’ kings of Oktober King’s Lynn Motor Club Rally

King’s Lynn Motor Club’s ‘On Road Championship’ resumed with ‘The Great Oktober Rally’.

Using roads to the South and South East of Lynn, a full house of 12 crews were given various navigation instructions to determine the correct route.

Of the four classes entered, only three of the Expert crews and one Semi-expert crew managed to get the correct route and collect all the 19 route checks over the 50-mile course.

Bob Baker and Brian Cammack came out on top, dropping just two minutes of the time allowed.

Nigel Mann and Adrian Cunnington pipped John Peterson and David Smalley for second place by just one minute on 11 and 12 minutes respectively.

Rob Kitchen with Jonathan Stimpson took the Semi –Expert spoils and top Novice was Neil Kerry and Rob Palmer.

The Beginners class was secured by Richard Felton and Danny Wheatley.

Many thanks to the Runcton Holme Social Club for hosting the start and finish venue for the event and to the many marshals for manning the 10 controls on the route.

Refreshments were enjoyed by the competitors and officials which were sponsored by Wilson and Betts Estate Agents of Lynn and Downham. The Rally was also a round of the KLMC Clubnight Championship with both championships continuing on next month’s event.