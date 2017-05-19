Bea smashes two Downham Ryston Runners field club records

The Norfolk County Track and Field Championships last weekend provided a showcase for the talents of Ryston Runners AC.

Some 19 Juniors and 10 Seniors/Masters took part, and there were medals and personal bests galore, as well as four improvements to club records.

Robert McQueen (finish arms wide)

Bea Honeybone in the Under-13 Girls age group was on terrific form throughout the weekend, winning both the Discus and Javelin, rewriting the club record in Discus by 3m with a throw of 19m, and improving her own club record in Javelin by 1.8 metres to 24.90m, winning gold by 8 metres.

She also took bronze in Shot (6.30m PB) and in Long Jump (3.97m). In a stacked competition of 19 juniors, she also set PBs in the 100m and 200m.

Charlie Wakefield improved his own U15 Boys club record in the 1500m with a winning time of 4:37, and the following day won the 800m in 2:12.8 after a very fast 62-second first lap.

The final club record improvement was by Thea Howlett who took gold in the U17 Girls Long Jump, becoming the first Ryston female athlete over the 5m mark, achieving it in four out of six jumps, with the best of 5.09m. Thea also took silver in the 300m (44.1) and bronze in both the 200m (29.2) and Javelin (29.73m).

In the sprints, Robert MacQueen won the U15 Boys 100m in a time of 12.8 and took silver in the 200m in a big PB time of 25.3. In the U13 Boys four out of the eight finalists in the 100m were from Ryston. Liam Clare took bronze, while also in the final were David MacQueen (fourth), Kit Howlett, and Kieran Bell.

In the U13 Boys 200m Kit Howlett and David MacQueen ran big PBs to come second (29.2) and third (29.9). Bailey Took ran a brilliant first ever 300m just being out-dipped on the line to take bronze in 41.1.

There were plenty of good performances in the Sprint Hurdles, with Liam Clare taking gold in the U13 Boys with Malakai Took third. Naomi Darkins won gold in the U20W, Gabby Clare took silver in the U17W.

In the Jumps Ian Hogarth took gold in both the M35 High Jump and Pole Vault. Darkins won the U20W Pole Vault. Gaye Clarke won her Age Group High Jump (1.30m) as well as the Hammer. In the Long Jump David MacQueen jumped over 4m for the first time to take silver in the U13 Boys with 4.14m.

Kit Howlett won the U13B Discus with a throw of 18.86m. Ryan Wood and George Evans took silver and bronze in the Shot Putt, both throwing new PBs. Lily May Collison threw a new PB in the U13G Shot and William Evans threw PBs in Shot and Javelin.

A new event was added to the Counties this year: the Mile. There were Age Group wins for Malcolm Tuff (M50 4:58.9) and James O’Neill (M35). Adam Howard took silver behind James Group with a time of 5:06.

David Lane proved what a good all-rounder he is, taking gold in the M50 age group for 400 Hurdles, Triple Jump, High Jump and 200m, and silver in the Javelin.

In the Quad Kids series both Riley Bell and Oakley Took performed well, with Riley unlucky not to medal in the 80m.

Also taking part with impressive performances were Lily Teasdale (sprints), Caitlin Harris-Doy, Katie Moyle and Kyle Berry. Hannah Brown was second in the 400m, in her first race back after injury.

Before his very satisfactory weekend at the Norfolk County Track and Field Championships, Malcolm Tuff had been the lone Ryston flag-flyer at the first race in the 2017 Great Yarmouth 5-mile series. In the usual coastal wind, Malcolm breezed around the course in 29:06 to win the M50 category, an age grading in excess of 85 per cent.

In Alicante, Pete and Cath Duhig had entered the 10.5Km event that comprised one lap of the main event half marathon course.

Pete was suffering from a rib injury incurred while playing Padel so took things very cautiously, completing the lap in about 55 minutes, ninth in the M60+ category. Cath walked the course and, despite feeling heavy legged and recording 70:36, took second place in the W60 age group.

Golf

Middleton Hall Golf Club

May 2017 Monthly Medal

Div 1: Richard Griffiths 80 -14 = net 66 ocb, Craig Hazelhurst-Jeavons 81 - 15 = net 66, Steve Hemeter 82 - 14 = net 68. Div 2: Jamie Freebairn 87- 17 = net 70, Matthew Houchen 90 - 79 = net 71, Colin Prior 94 - 19 = net 75.

Seniors, Florida Scramble: 15 May

1 R Smith, K Daboo & J Taylor: 68.2 (gross 74 - 5.8), 2 P Hoban, M Garrod & J Hudson: 69 (gross 76 - 7), 3 P Rushbrook, D Heighton & R Bromley: 69.6 (gross 76 - 6.4).