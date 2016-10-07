Bear Lake best Port of call for multiple King’s Lynn carp catches

The last seven days have seen the lakes producing the bigger carp, but the big bream have put in an appearance at Peters on the Middle Level.

Ten Mile Bank has early indications of roach starting to show up and down the Great Ouse.

Steven Hillman

Roach to 7oz have shown on the tip, waggler, whip and pole. Maggot and pinkie have been the preferred baits to encourage a few bites. Odd perch have also shown to small lures when drop-shotting.

Modney Bridge, Chapel, Brown’s Farm to Wissey Mouth have all been showing the roach.

Middle Level: Odd catches of roach and small skimmers have shown at both Pingle and Crooked Chimney. Pike to 10lb are showing at Neepes when offering dead baits.

Peter’s has again been the busiest stretch with anglers fishing long on the tip and short on the pole. Roach and skimmers have again been active on the pole line when offering hemp, tares, maggot and pinkie.

At last the bigger bream have suddenly appeared down at Peters. A catch of 13 bream to 6lb was reported during the last few days, all caught three quarters the way across whilst presenting pinkies on the hook.

Tottenhill had a mixed week with carp and bream showing but not in the numbers that have been showing.

Corn has been the most productive bait, for both species. Carp to 11lb are showing on the method feeder. Bream are showing to pole anglers and on the tip.

Springside has plenty of fish, mainly carp to 15lb, showing on the method feeder. Tench to 4lb have also been frequently feeding on the baits being offered. Corn, meat, bread flake and pellet have been the more productive baits in tackling the carp and tench.

Roach and rudd continue to feed aggressively when targeted on the waggler and whip when offering caster, maggot and bread punch on the hook.

Shepherd’s Port, Bear Lake: Another good week has been reported from this lake, multiple catches continue to be reported throughout the week. Carp to 15lb show on the method feeder and waggler, corn and pellet continue to be the better baits to encourage the carp into feeding.

Kerry-Ann Allsopp from Derby bagged a 12lb mirror carp caught on the waggler when offering luncheon meat on the hook.

Queen’s Lake: Quality bream catches continue to be reported from this best-ever season. Bream between 3-8lb have again been showing to tip anglers when offering bream-style tactics, also waggler anglers have been reaping the rewards when presenting maggot baits searching for the bream.

Skimmers and quality roach have also fed strongly during the last seven days when presenting maggot and caster.

Shepherd’s Lake: A quieter week for those fishing this lake. Carp to 14lb have shown on traditional carp-style tactics. Bream to 5lb have occasionally showed up on the method feeder and on bream-style tactics. Odd tench to 3lb have also made a rare appearance.

KLAA OPEN MATCH

Sunday at Tottenhill, £10 all-in. To book a place and for information contact Ian Hoddy on 07825 162206.

l Match results from Townsend Lakes Fishery.

Sunday, Woodpecker Pool: 1 Steven Hillman peg 11 – 104lb 5oz – meat in margins; 2 Sam Hawks – peg 15 – 99lb 12oz – long pole paste; 3 John Boughen – peg 16 – 60lb 2oz – method feeder and meat in the margins.

