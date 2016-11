The King’s Lynn Norfolk Superleague Darts teams visited Norwich on Sunday.

Despite most players again showing better performances, the teams were beaten 6-1 (men) and 4-0 (ladies).

The only winner for Lynn was Andrew Belton, who won his men’s singles match 3-2 with a 20.52 average, and also his youth singles game.

On Sunday the teams visit Wymondham, who have a new venue, Wymondham Town FC, Back Lane, Wymondham.

Transport will leave RBL at 5pm.