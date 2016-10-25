Belting success for Mark Farnham King’s Lynn martial arts students

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do held Colour Belt Grading examinations.

Students all start at white belt and work though yellow, green, blue and red belt grades until they are ready to aim for their black belts. The Mark Farnham Schools have their gradings at Providence Street Youth Centre, King’s Lynn.

Mark Farnham Swaffham

Gradings are held on Sundays and start with a one hour training session. All students passed with good grades.

Results from local schools, all students gaining their next level (belt): Downham results, Red Stripe: Ryan Dunphy. Blue Belt: Lucy Carter, Benjamin Yeldham. Green Stripe: Sarah-Jane Putman. Yellow Belt: Finley Creasey.

Lynn, Red Belt: Oliver Sparks. Red Stripe: Mark Fitzgerald, Suzanna Fitzgerald, Poppy Riley. Blue Stripe: Viktorija Kozlouskaja, Ryan Mattocks, Deirunas Teiserskis. Green Belt: Ilya Celinskis, Nikita Celinskis, Kasey Grimes, Emma Mattocks, Liam Wood. Green Stripe: Georgina Paynter. Yellow Belt: Cameron Taylor.

Swaffham, Yellow Belt: Daniel Loades-Vincent, Ben Mcinnes.