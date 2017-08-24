Ben pips James to title as King’s Lynn Cycling Club’s time trial season concludes

Lynn Cycling Club’s time trial season concluded last Wednesday evening with the remaining three championships being decided in dramatic fashion.

After two consecutive cancellations due to rain, the final race of the season saw the 10-mile Tottenhill course bathed in sunshine, to bring out a strong field of 22 riders.

The most tantilising battle came in the men’s time trial class.

Long-time leader James Senter, who has only missed one race all year, started with a four-point cushion over Ben Stancombe.

However, Stancombe powered home in 21.10 to take his ninth win of the season whilst Senter was more than a minute back on 22.40.

Crucially, though, Steve Neill split the two title protagonists with his time of 21.58, leaving Stancombe and Senter remarkably tied on 150 points.

Stancombe took the championship thanks to a superior number of wins, but many commiserations to Senter for missing out so narrowly.

With the focus very much on the club’s men, there was some very close racing in among them.

Ben Keeley, of Velovelocity, pipped Neill to the runner-up spot on the night by three seconds, finishing in 21.55, with Robert Warwicker, of TriAnglia, two seconds ahead of Senter in overall fourth.

There was another nail-biting end to the season in the Ladies TT category, with Bethany Barnett similarly starting the race with a four-point lead.

Her rival, Kay Burgess, took the win with a time of 25.30 and, like Stancombe, recorded her ninth triumph of the year.

That’s where the similarity ended though with Burgess needing Barnett to finish third or lower, but there were no other racers in the class.

The 13-year- old sealed her championship in style with her best time of the season, 28.02.

Sam May and Heather Rugg have been extremely closely matched in the ladies old school.

They were separated by 14 points at the outset, the reward for a win, so Rugg just needed to complete the course to win the title.

But she put the cherry on the cake by winning on the night by three seconds in 32.18 with Sam fractionally behind on 32.21.

In third spot was 13-year-old Ellie Marshall with 40.12.

Rugg’s son Tye, also 13, had already wrapped up the junior championship ahead of Barnett but finished the seasonwith a bang.

He was highly motivated to steal second in the men’s old school class from Trevor Marshall, whom he trailed by a point. He duly did so with a stunning personal best of 27.32 at an average speed of 21.8 miles-per-hour.

Marshall was also pipped by two seconds on the night by Stuart Hooper, who crossed the line in 28.04.

Fittingly, the win was taken, for the 12th time, by run-away leader Simon Hardy in 25.42, allowing him to finish the season with 186 points – the most in any category.

Although the Wednesday evening championship is now over, there is one more opportunity to take part in time trialling with the club this year, with a 10-mile race taking place as part of the fun day on Saturday, September 2, from Tottenhill Village Hall.

The event is being run in collaboration with M-Bikes of Downham and is raising money for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), with the first rider off at 2pm. For details, visit: www.kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk/events