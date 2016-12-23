Ben wins King’s Lynn Go Ride Best Team Player award

Go Ride members were presented with certificates and awards at their presentation evening on Tuesday, December 13 at Lynnsport Alive Leisure.

The presentations for 2016 celebrated the Go Ride Juniors’ achievements from attending the Tuesday evening sessions at Alive Lynnsport.

Festive Ride

Ben Shepherd won the Best Team Player, Bethany Barnett won the Most Improved Rider.

Maciej Malyszka, recently qualified Level 1 Coach, was awarded the Juniors Choice.

Certificate of Attendances were presented to the juniors.

Go Ride Tuesday evening sessions return after Christmas on Tuesday, January 10 starting with a roller session.

Alec Marshall

The juniors were presented with their certificates of attendance by King’s Lynn Cycling Club president Mrs Monica Williamson and club chairman Phillip Seaman.

l On Sunday 40 riders of all ages and abilities cycled from Lynnsport to Sandringham Visitor Centre using cycle paths and minor roads dressed in festive attire on a social ride.

The club has a best dressed rider and bike prize and this went to Neil Kimber and Freddie Lo.

Chairman Phil Seaman thanked all riders and also Kersten Muller for organising the event.

For more family social rides in 2017 see www.kingslynncyclingclub.co.uk

l KLCC member Alec Marshall (aged 15) organised a cycle ride where he had to prepare a route, and organise a group of KLCC member riders to join, for his Physical Education GCSE as one of his top four sports.

This ride was assessed by Gary Smith; a club rider and a level 3 Association of British Cycling Coaches.

Alec met Smith and other KLCC members Karl Summers, Kay Burgess, James Senter and Trevor Marshall at the entrance of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn. They cycled to Grimston, onto Flitcham taking in Flitcham Hill and went through Anmer, Sandringham, Castle Rising and back home.

The ride was 21.48 miles, travelling at a speed of 15.4mph.

Smith afterwards gave Alec an eight out of a possible 10 on his cycling criteria.