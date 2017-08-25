Big entry served up at ace Hunstanton event

The Scott Dunn Hunstanton Tennis Tournament, which is regarded as the biggest of its kind in the UK, is set to conclude tomorrow.

Players have been doing battle all week since play commenced at the Recreation Ground, in Hunstanton, on Sunday.

Hunstanton Tennis Tournament

Competitors have travelled from Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire and all over the UK, and internationally, from Switzerland, France, Andorra and Bermuda to take part.

This year’s entry exceeded 1,120 players, ranging in age from under-12s to the over 65s in the senior veteran events.

Under the watchful eye of referee’s Ann Rowen (juniors) and Kevin Folger (seniors), players have been competing in 40 events, played on 38 grass courts.

A mini round-robin event for under-12s and under-10s was held on the Wednesday and yesterday.

Hunstanton Tennis Tournament

The top-seeded men in the Open Singles were brothers Henry and Dominic Beesley from Lincolnshire.

Also from Lincolnshire, was the top-seeded ladies Open Singles champion Emily Hawkesworth, who returned to defend her title from last year.

This year, the event is raising money for the Purfleet Trust.

Visitors and spectators are welcome today and tomorrow as the tournament reaches its conclusion.

Hunstanton Tennis Tournament

Our picture special catches the early action on Sunday as many young hopefuls took to the court.

Hunstanton Tennis Tournament

Hunstanton Tennis Tournament

Hunstanton Tennis Tournament

Hunstanton Tennis Tournament